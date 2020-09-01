A woman in her 60s has been taken to hospital after being injured in what police have described as a racially-motivated hate crime in north Belfast.

She was walking in Divis Street at about 17:15 BST on Tuesday when she was kicked to the ground and then kicked again.

A 50-year-old man was arrested a short time later on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.