Woman kicked to ground in north Belfast assault
- 1 September 2020
A woman in her 60s has been taken to hospital after being injured in what police have described as a racially-motivated hate crime in north Belfast.
She was walking in Divis Street at about 17:15 BST on Tuesday when she was kicked to the ground and then kicked again.
A 50-year-old man was arrested a short time later on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.