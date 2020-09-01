Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Craigavon Area Hospital treated the highest number of Covid-19 patients in NI during the height of the pandemic

A third outbreak of Covid-19 has been detected at Craigavon Area Hospital.

One patient and one member of staff on a surgical/urology ward (Ward 3 South), have tested positive and another 11 staff members are self-isolating.

It follows the identification of two clusters at the hospital last week.

The Southern Trust says there have been no further cases identified in the emergency department, after three staff members tested positive and 21 were in self-isolation.

Another four patients have now been diagnosed with Covid-19 on the haematology ward, which treats blood disorders.

Ten patients there were confirmed to have the virus last week, along with eight staff members.

The trust says there are now 16 members of staff on the ward off and self-isolating.

Contact tracing of those staff members has been carried out and another 40 staff members are isolating as potential contacts.

The ward remains closed to new admissions.

All visiting across the hospital site has been suspended from Wednesday with a review to take place next week.

Visits may still take place in end-of-life circumstances, but must be arranged with the ward manager.