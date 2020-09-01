Northern Ireland

Distillery Street: Man charged over Belfast disorder

  • 1 September 2020
A generic partially blurred image of two PSNI officers from behind

A 42-year-old man has been charged in connection with disorder in which 29 police officers were injured.

The incident happened in Distillery Street in west Belfast on Saturday 8 August.

The man has been charged with rioting and is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court on Monday, 28 September.

All charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecutions Service, the PSNI said.