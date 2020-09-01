Distillery Street: Man charged over Belfast disorder
- 1 September 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 42-year-old man has been charged in connection with disorder in which 29 police officers were injured.
The incident happened in Distillery Street in west Belfast on Saturday 8 August.
The man has been charged with rioting and is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court on Monday, 28 September.
All charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecutions Service, the PSNI said.