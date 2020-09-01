Image copyright Ian Bailey Image caption Back on flat ground: Ian Bailey celebrates his Everest challenge

An Irish runner has set a new world record by 'Everesting' a County Down mountain.

Everesting is when you run or cycle up and down any mountain until you reach 8,848 metres - the equivalent height of Everest.

Mountain runner Ian Bailey, 42, from Kilcoo, County Down, set his sights on Slieve Donard.

Everesting, he said, is "a beautifully simple but fiendishly difficult challenge".

But he was up for it.

Image copyright Ian Bailey Image caption Reaching the summit of Slieve Donard as he works towards his World Record

On a rainy Sunday, he ran up to Donard summit and down 37 times in a record time of 11 hours and 17 minutes, shaving just two minutes off the world record.

It was close and he gave himself a few nervous moments at the end, he said in an interview with BBC NI's Good Morning Ulster.

"I run in the mountains all the times and I race. But because of Covid, there has not been much racing and all sorts of athletes are looking for a personal challenge," he said.

"The Everest idea came about because a fella I know, Ronan McLaughlin, broke the cycling world record. He picked it off Alberto Contador who won the Tour de France a couple of times and is internationally famous - one of the best cyclists ever.

"I thought that if Ronan could do that, I've probably got a shot at breaking the world record."

He picked Sunday 23 August for his challenge - the weather was not wonderful but it was the best in the circumstances and, with a ton of jelly babies on board, he took on the steepest part of the mountain, from the saddle to the peak.

"I started out well and was almost half an hour ahead of schedule after 20 laps," he said.

Image copyright Ian Bailey Image caption The downhill legs of the run can be the most challenging

"But it's the downhill that's the really tricky bit and, because Slieve Donard is so steep at that section, I started getting cramps on the downhills and the last 15 laps were really hard on the way down.

"The record was getting closer and closer and if there had been another one or two laps I would have probably missed out."

Ian had planned to do his run on a weekday to try and keep traffic down, but the weather was terrible as Storm Ellen swept in.

Image copyright Ian Bailey Image caption Get by with a little help from your friends: Ian was assisted on his record attempt by Gary McEvoy who joined him for part of the way

Sunday seemed the wisest option.

"It was still looking awful weather wise... but it was the best and I wanted to go up and get it done.

"There weren't that many people.

"But they were cheering me at bottom and I had a friend at the top. We had signs so people all pulled out of the way when I was coming past and I got some nice photos and footage."

At lap 21, Ian's wife Anna and his two sons arrived to cheer him on.

But his legs were on a different wavelength and there was, he confessed, a moment of "slimy self doubt".

Image copyright Ian Bailey Image caption After the run, it took four litres of tea with 16 sugars to stop the shaking

He weathered it, bolstered by his family and friends' support and he finished.

The hardest part of his endurance run was getting down off the mountain at the end, he said.

Waiting to receive confirmation of his new world record, was, he said, like waiting for his first born who was nine days overdue.

But he is not resting. Ian Bailey has a new challenge.

He is a member of the Irish team training for the World Mountain Running Championships scheduled for Lanzarote later this year.