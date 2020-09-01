Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Storm Francis struck Northern Ireland last month

Aiden, Darcy, and Klass are among 21 new storm names to beware of in the coming year.

They follow in the wake of storms Ellen and Francis in August.

The chosen names for the 2020/21 season are compiled by the national weather services of the UK, Republic of Ireland and the Netherlands.

It is the sixth year that names have been used for storms that affect those countries and are aimed at raising awareness of severe weather.

Met Éireann's Evelyn Cusack said forecasters are "continuing to provide a clear and consistent message to the public, encouraging people to take action to prevent harm to themselves or to their property at times of severe weather".

Other European countries to name impactful storms include France, Spain and Portugal in south-west Europe, and Sweden, Norway and Denmark in northern Europe.

Will Lang, from the Met Office, said: "The impacts from Storm Ciara and Dennis earlier this year are still fresh in many people's minds and although it's too early to anticipate what weather this autumn and winter will bring, we are prepared with a new list of names to help raise awareness of severe weather before it hits."

The letters Q, U, X, Y and Z are not used to fit with international storm-naming conventions.

"As storms are not confined to national borders, it makes a lot of sense to give common names to such extreme weather events," said Gerard van der Steenhoven, director general at Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI).

"As many people often travel between our countries, the use of common names will make it a lot easier for them to appreciate the hazards represented by a large storm system."