Image caption The testing for some vehicle groups resumed last month

MoT testing services and practical car and lorry driving tests are set to ramp up in Northern Ireland from Tuesday.

Testing for some vehicle groups resumed last month.

The Driver and Vehicle Agency (DVA) will now resume MoT testing for additional vehicle categories including four-year-old cars and motorbikes.

Three-year-old light goods vehicles, heavy goods vehicles, trailers and buses are also to be tested from today.

Customers have been sent reminder letters with details of how to book a test.

The DVA is also to resume practical car and lorry driving tests from Tuesday, initially prioritising those requests from key workers followed by those customers whose tests were cancelled due to lockdown.

MoT tests were suspended in January after faults were detected in some of the lifts. Testing was further disrupted by the pandemic, with some centres subsequently being used as Covid-19 testing centres.

The agency issued temporary exemption certificates (TECs) for some vehicles so that motorists could stay on the road.

However on 20 July, the DVA reinstated MoT testing for priority groups not able to avail of TECs including taxis and buses due a first time test; vehicles not previously registered in Northern Ireland; vehicles whose MOTs have expired by more than 12 months that includes vehicles under a statutory off road notification (SORN) and those sold by car dealerships.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Nichola Mallon said her priority is keeping staff and customers safe

Individual Vehicle Approval (IVA) testing for priority vehicles was also reinstated to ensure supply chains and the health service continue to be supported.

Announcing the resumption of driving tests, Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said: "The DVA will continue to work with staff and trade unions in the coming weeks to ensure testing is conducted in line with public health advice and guidance to ensure the safety of all.

"It is anticipated that there will be a significant demand for driving tests when all services are reinstated and while the DVA will endeavour to facilitate appointments at the earliest opportunity, it is likely that initial waiting times for driving tests will be longer than usual."

"This remains a difficult and uncertain time for everyone and like all Covid related measures, we continue to keep planning under review in order to ensure we can take steps when it is safe to do so.