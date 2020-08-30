Northern Ireland

Coronavirus: Forty-nine more Covid-19 cases in NI

  • 30 August 2020
Forty-nine more people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland in the past 24 hours.

The Department of Health's daily dashboard shows 3,400 people were tested yesterday.

There have been a total of 225,460 individuals tested since the start of the outbreak, with 7,187 returning a positive result.

Seventeen people remain in hospital with Covid-19, with two patients in an intensive care unit.

Figures on the number of coronavirus-related deaths are not updated at the weekend so the total remains at 560.

On Friday, the government statistics agency, Nisra, released its weekly update which showed there had been a total of 871 Covid-19 related deaths.

The Nisra measure captures all deaths linked to coronavirus and includes confirmed infections and suspected cases in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate.

