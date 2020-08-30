Image copyright PSNI Image caption Weapons including a metal bar and baseball bat were recovered by police

A Belfast councillor has appealed to parents to find out where their children are at night following disorder in east Belfast.

Police were attacked as they responded to a disturbance involving up to 30 youths in the area on Saturday night.

CCTV operators picked up the disturbance at the Bryson Street and Pitt Park interface on Saturday night, according to the PSNI.

But Dr John Kyle says it is a recurring problem and residents are concerned.

"Over the last few weeks, there's been a recurring problem with large numbers of young people congregating in the Newtownards Road area and this has been an increasing problem for local residents," the Progressive Unionist Party (PUP) councillor told BBC News NI.

"Many of the young people are coming in from outside the area.

"People get injured, property is damaged, local residents' lives are disrupted and young people end up with criminal records."

When police arrived at the scene on Saturday night, the youths ran from the area and officers subsequently found items that had been used as weapons hidden nearby.

They included a baseball bat and iron bar. Officers were attacked with stones and bricks as they recovered the items.

On Sunday, police said there is "no significant update" to their investigation into the violence and that CCTV footage will be examined.