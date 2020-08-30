Image caption The Western Trust confirmed the lack of beds is not related to the Covid-19 pandemic

The Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Altnagelvin Hospital has reached capacity in terms of bed availability.

A spokesperson for the Western Trust told BBC News NI the issue was over the number of beds available.

It was confirmed the lack of beds available is not related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A baby requiring intensive care born in the hospital within the next 48 hours would likely be transferred to another hospital, the spokesperson said.

This is in line with the Northern Ireland Neonatal Network, that all Health and Social Care Trusts are part of.

The BBC understands that an expectant mother was given the news when she attended for a check-up at the hospital in County Londonderry.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Trust said the safety of a baby is always prioritised

"If a baby is born in Altnagelvin Hospital within the next 48 hours and it requires intensive care treatment, it is likely that the baby (and mother) will be transferred to a hospital with an available neonatal intensive care bed," said the spokesperson.

"The decision to move a mother and baby pre- or post-birth to a different hospital is never taken lightly.

"It is taken by senior obstetricians along with the neonatal team and they will always prioritise the safety of the baby or babies when doing so."