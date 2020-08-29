Image copyright PSNI Image caption Weapons including a metal bar and baseball bat were recovered by police

Police have been attacked as they responded to a disturbance involving up to 30 youths in east Belfast.

CCTV operators picked up the disturbance at the Bryson Street and Pitt Park interface on Saturday night, according to the PSNI.

The youths ran from the area and officers subsequently found items that had been used as weapons hidden nearby.

They included a baseball bat and iron bar. Officers were attacked with stones and bricks as they recovered the items.

In a Facebook post, the police in east Belfast said "enquiries will be made" and "CCTV followed up" to identify those involved in the disorder.