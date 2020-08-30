Image caption Post-Corona Theatre Menu stars The A Word actor Christopher Eccleston

Theatres in Northern Ireland will not be able to reopen to audiences next week as originally planned due to a rise in cases of coronavirus.

But one company hopes it has found a solution with plans to stage a play in a private Belfast home in front of a small audience.

The five-scene play will be performed in separate rooms in the house.

Post-Corona Theatre Menu will go ahead in October starring former Doctor Who actor Christopher Eccleston.

He told BBC News NI it had been a challenging time for the industry.

"There's been an intense hunger for socialising and theatre is the best example of that," he said.

"I think a lot of the pieces we do, from now on, will be charged by the lockdown experience.

"Human beings need to communicate to each other again through the medium of theatre and we all need to make a living, we need to get our industry up and running again."

The cast also features Belfast actress Kerri Quinn, whose most recent roles include Vicky Jefferies in Coronation Street and Rita in Derry Girls, as well as actor Andrew Simpson who is best known for the film Notes on a Scandal.

Image copyright Derry Playhouse Image caption Venues such as The Playhouse in Londonderry will not be reopening on 1 September

Producer Gerard McCabe said he had been in contact with fellow actors during lockdown.

"We are very keen to showcase live theatre, in a way that will be safe for the audience, and the actors, and give a live experience for the audience," he said.

"The audience numbers will be restricted due to the current coronavirus legislation, and all contact tracing and temperature checking will be carried out.

"The cast and myself are all very much looking forward to performing live again, which will be a unique experience for the audience."