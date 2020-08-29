Image copyright Reuters Image caption The Department of Health figures also show there are 15 outbreaks of the virus in care homes

Eighty-nine more people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland in the past 24 hours.

There have been no further deaths reported by the Department of Health and its total remains 560.

The department's daily dashboard shows that 444 people have been diagnosed in the last seven days. In total, 7,138 people in NI have tested positive.

Seventeen people remain in hospital with Covid-19, with two patients in an intensive care unit.

On Friday, the government statistics agency Nisra released their weekly update which showed there had been a total of 871 Covid-19 related deaths.

The Nisra measure captures all deaths linked to coronavirus and includes confirmed infections and suspected cases in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate.