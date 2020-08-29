Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Hundreds of people watched the parade in Holywood last year

The annual parades by the Royal Black Institution on the last Saturday in August are not taking place today due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Usually, parades would take place involving about 15,000 marchers.

Like the Orange Order, the Royal Black cancelled its summer parades including its traditional "last Saturday" events.

Some bands have organised marches involving no more than 15 people, adhering to outdoor protocols announced recently by the Department of Health.

Preceptories are also marking the day with acts of remembrance at a cenotaph or war memorial.

Sovereign Grand Master, the Rev William Anderson, said: "It's clear that coronavirus remains with us, and everyone in society must stay vigilant, avoid complacency, and abide by government regulations.

"I know there is sadness and disappointment amongst our members and supporters that there will be no demonstrations this weekend, but I am confident they understand we need to play our part, as a responsible, Christian and civic-minded organisation, in helping prevent the spread of coronavirus.

"For those who have organised an event this weekend, I urge them to follow all coronavirus restrictions and guidelines."