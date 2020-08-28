Ex-PSNI deputy chief constable appointed IFA chair

Image copyright Irish FA

Former PSNI acting deputy chief constable Stephen Martin has been appointed as the new chairman of the Irish Football Association (IFA).

Mr Martin retired from policing after 34 years in January after he was not shortlisted for the permanent DCC role.

He was appointed as an independent non-executive board member of the IFA in June.

The association's president, David Martin, said his "skills and experience will be a real asset".

The IFA board unanimously approved the appointment on Thursday evening.

Stephen Martin, described in a statement as a lifelong Northern Ireland supporter, said he would champion football "at all levels".

"We are in a great place again now and building on our success at Euro 2016.

"We all wish our new manager Ian and the team good luck for the qualifiers this autumn," he said.

Mr Martin replaces banker Gerry Mallon who had held the post since 2015.

Stephen Martin had been a candidate for PSNI chief constable when Simon Byrne succeeded George Hamilton

In April, the former senior police officer said he would not pursue legal action against the PSNI.

He said he was concerned about the "negative and personal toll" that a case would involve and said any action against his long-time employer "would not sit comfortably with me".

Mr Martin had been appointed acting deputy chief constable in 2018 after Drew Harris left the PSNI to become head of An Garda Siochana (Irish police).

He was also a candidate to succeed George Hamilton as chief constable.