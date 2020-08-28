Image copyright Family

A Belfast court examining the disappearance and death of 14-year-old Noah Donohoe heard there is no evidence that he was attacked, or that any other person was involved.

The Belfast teenager went missing on 21 June. His body was found in a storm drain in north Belfast six days later.

A post-mortem examination found he died as a result of drowning.

During a second pre-inquest review hearing, coroner Joe McCrisken also stressed investigations are continuing.

He said his preliminary findings were that there was no evidence that Noah had been attacked, and no evidence that any other person had been involved in his disappearance and death.

Noah's mother Fiona and aunt Niamh attended the hearing on Friday.

Counsel for the Donohoe family told the hearing that watching nine minutes of CCTV footage of Noah's route on his bicycle was the most harrowing experience of Fiona Donohoe's life and that some parts of it had now been shown to have an incorrect timestamp.

Mr McCrisken also expressed his concern about continued online speculation about the incident, despite his earlier appeal for it to stop.

He said most of the information online "remains inaccurate and baseless".

The coroner has asked the Attorney General to investigate the possibility of prosecuting those posting material online for contempt of court.

The next hearing is scheduled for early November.