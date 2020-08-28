Image caption Dr Tony Stevens retired as chief executive of the Northern Health and Social Care Trust last year

A new interim chief has been appointed to the watchdog that oversees NI's care homes as it faces a review into the resignation of its entire board.

Dr Tony Stevens has been appointed as interim chief executive of the Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority (RQIA).

In June its entire board of nine resigned after a row over the handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

They claimed they were not consulted on some Department of Health decisions.

An independent review into the mass resignation is to be carried out to "establish the facts".

Dr Stevens said he was pleased to joining the watchdog at a "challenging time for health and social care and the wider community"

"I look forward to leading RQIA in assuring the quality and safety of the health and social care services that people experience, and responding to the particular challenges that the current pandemic presents," he added.

'Current and future challenges'

Dr Stevens retired as chief executive of the Northern Health and Social Care Trust last year.

Before that he was the medical director at the Belfast Health Trust.

RQIA's interim chair Christine Collins welcomed the appointment, saying she was "delighted" Dr Stevens had agreed to take up the post.

She said he would bring "considerable leadership experience and knowledge of the health and social care system".

"This will be invaluable as we reinforce and reshape the RQIA to face current and future challenges," she added.

He will take up the post on 1 September.

Image copyright Getty/izusek Image caption The Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority inspects care homes in NI

The behind-the-scenes row between the former board and health officials took place at the height of the pandemic, when what was happening in care homes was leading the news agenda.

The RQIA board resigned over a number of issues, including the move to reduce the frequency of inspection in care homes, the redeploying of RQIA staff - including chief executive Olive Macleod - to other agencies and the decision to make RQIA inspectors work in other roles in care homes.

They also claimed that the planned review "lacks credibility".

At the time the department said the review would "examine the circumstances that gave rise to the RQIA board resignations, will establish the facts and lessons to be learned and make recommendations for the consideration of the minister".