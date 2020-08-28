Cookstown man in his 80s dies after four-vehicle crash
- 28 August 2020
A man in his 80s has died following a four-vehicle crash in Cookstown, County Tyrone.
His black Mini, a Volvo lorry, a Mercedes goods vehicle and a Renault Kangoo were involved in the collision on the Drum Road at about 17:10 BST on Thursday, police said.
They said the Mini's driver, who was from the Cookstown area, was treated at the scene, but died as a result of his injuries.
The Drum Road has now reopened.
Police have appealed for information about the incident.