A man in his 80s has died following a four-vehicle crash in Cookstown, County Tyrone.

His black Mini, a Volvo lorry, a Mercedes goods vehicle and a Renault Kangoo were involved in the collision on the Drum Road at about 17:10 BST on Thursday, police said.

They said the Mini's driver, who was from the Cookstown area, was treated at the scene, but died as a result of his injuries.

The Drum Road has now reopened.

Police have appealed for information about the incident.