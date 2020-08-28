Migration to Northern Ireland rises for sixth year

Net migration to Northern Ireland continued to rise in 2019, official estimates suggest.

The number of people coming to live in Northern Ireland was 25,638 while 20,811 people left, resulting in a net gain of 4,827.

That was the highest number since 2007 when net migration was just under 8,000.

It was the sixth year in a row in which the migrant population has increased.

Boom years

During NI's economic boom years, annual net immigration peaked at almost 11,000.

It then declined sharply during the recession before rising gradually during the recovery.

In 2019 net migration consisted of 1,114 people from other parts of the UK and 3,713 from elsewhere in the world.

That represented a small decline in net international migration compared to 2018, and a significant increase in intra-UK migration.

The figures give some indication that migration from EU countries is declining - the estimated inflow from Poland was 860 people, the lowest level in 10 years.

Estimated inflows from Lithuania and Romania were also down year on year.

Belfast and the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon districts continued to have the highest level of net international inward migration.

Causeway Coast was the only council districts to experience net outflows of international migrants.