A number of incidents involving masked men at houses in County Down in the early hours of Saturday are being linked by police.

A man was assaulted during one of the incidents, while another man was chased through his house. Both of those incidents happened in Portavogie.

A house was burlged in Ballyhalbert and a masked man fled after being seen looking in the window of another home.

Police said the incidents had been very distressing for the victims.

At about 03:00 BST, two masked men armed with hammers and a knife, forced their way into a house in Westlea Drive in Portavogie.

They ransacked the house, assaulted a man and fled with cash.

Just over two hours later it was reported that two masked men broke into a house on Lemons Road in Portavogie.

The male householder had been alerted by noises from downstairs and, when he went to investigate, was confronted by two masked men, both armed with hammers and a knife.

The suspects chased him and tried to assault him.

'Northern Ireland accents'

They fled when the alarm was raised, but not before causing damage to a door.

One of the burglars was described as being 5ft 8'ins tall, in his late 20s or early 30s.

The second was described as being of a larger build, approximately 6ft tall and also believed to be his in late 20s to early 30s.

Both were reported as having spoken with Northern Ireland accents.