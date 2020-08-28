Northern Ireland

Man charged in operation against Lithuanian crime gang

  • 28 August 2020
A 40-year-old man has been charged as part of an operation targeting Lithuanian organised crime groups.

He was arrested in Belfast and is charged with drugs offences and possessing criminal property.

He is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates' Court later on Friday.

The PSNI have said the operation was being operated with judicial authorities and police in Lithuania and the Republic of Ireland.