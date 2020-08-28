Image copyright Reuters Image caption There were two more deaths than the previous week

Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificates of six people in NI in the week to 21 August, latest figures from statistics agency Nisra show.

That is two more than the previous week. Up to last Friday, that means there has been a total of 871 Covid-19 related deaths.

The Nisra measure captures all deaths linked to coronavirus.

It includes confirmed infections and suspected cases in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate.

Coronavirus in Northern Ireland Deaths registered where Covid-19 is recorded on death certificate

The Department of Health's daily figure for the same date, based on positive test results, was 559.

Under Nisra's measure, there have been 460 deaths in hospital (52.8%), which includes the deaths of 80 people normally resident in care homes.

Taking that number, and the 351 (40.3%) who died in care homes, the deaths of care home residents account for just under half (49.5%) of all Covid-19 related deaths.

Coronavirus in Northern Ireland Deaths of care home residents by place of death

Eight people (0.9%) have died in hospices and 52 people (6%) have died at residential addresses or other locations.

People aged 75 and over account for 79.6% of all Covid-19 related deaths.

Coronavirus in Northern Ireland Age of deaths registered where Covid-19 is recorded on death certificate

People with addresses in the Belfast council area account for 248 or 28.5% of all coronavirus-related deaths.

Coronavirus in Northern Ireland Location of deaths registered where Covid-19 is recorded on death certficate Council area Deaths Antrim and Newtownabbey 89 Ards and North Down 89 Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon 90 Belfast 248 Causeway Coast and Glens 75 Derry and Strabane 29 Fermanagh and Omagh 17 Lisburn and Castlereagh 80 Mid and East Antrim 60 Mid-Ulster 45 Newry, Mourne and Down 47 Total 869

The provisional number of all deaths up to Friday 21 August was 313 - 35 more than in the previous week and 50 more than the five-year average (263).

Coronavirus in Northern Ireland Weekly deaths registered regardless of cause

That five-year death rate is used to compare the number of weekly deaths that would normally be recorded at this time of year.

Nisra also recorded that the number of "excess deaths" registered in the past 21 weeks was 1,098.

Clusters and contact tracing

The Nisra update came as official figures showed five new Covid-19 clusters were reported in the week leading up to 26 August.

The latest figures from the Public Health Agency (PHA) show that, in total, 11 clusters of more than five people have been identified:

Newry, Mourne and Down - 4

Mid and East Antrim - 3

Antrim and Newtownabbey - 1

Ards and North Down - 1

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon - 1

Causeway Coast and Glens - 1

There have been 29 additional clusters across Northern Ireland involving fewer than five people.

A cluster is defined as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases of Covid-19 among individuals associated with a so-called key setting, whose illness onset dates are within a 14-day-period.

Recent clusters have been connected with key settings including workplaces, retail and hospitality premises, house parties and sporting settings.

Covid-19 transmission is most common in household settings, so clusters of cases confined to one household are not reported.

Testing is increasing in response to localised clusters, but less than two percent of tests return a positive result.

The data also shows that the infection rate in the 10% most deprived areas (379 per 100,000 population) is a fifth higher than in the 10% least deprived areas (317/100,000 population).

The hospital admission rate in the most deprived areas is almost double that of the least.

Northern Ireland's contact tracing scheme has completed work on 273 positive cases.

Up until 25 August, 375 positive tests had been reported to the scheme, with 313 transferred to the system.

From those, 856 contacts have been identified, with tracing work completed on 819.