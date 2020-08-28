Image copyright Getty Images/miodrag ignjatovic

Police have issued prohibition notices to nine licensed premises in Northern Ireland for breaching the coronavirus guidelines.

A prohibition notice means the venue must close and remain shut until police are satisfied the rules can be adhered to.

They were issued in the week up to Monday 24 August.

It is known that one notice was served in Banbridge, two in Irvinestown, two in Roslea and one in Tempo.

On Thursday, NI Health Minister Robin Swann said there had been a "blatant disregard" for Covid-19 regulations by some in the hospitality sector, and he would ask the executive to "prioritise" stronger legislation to deal with the issue. Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) Regulations NI 2020.

Hospitality Ulster chief executive Colin Neill said licensed premises that flout Covid-19 guidelines should be shut.

However he added that current government guidance was "too vague and lacks power".

"Unfortunately the vast majority end up suffering because of these people," he said.

"We have written to the health minister asking him to turn the guidance into legislation to make it enforceable and then come down heavily on anyone who breaches the regulations and puts people's lives at risk."

The PSNI say where appropriate, advice and guidance will be provided to ensure the continued safe and peaceful enjoyment of services.

A prohibition notice requires a place to stop what enforcement officers consider to be unsafe activity - in this case, breaches of the Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) Regulations NI 2020.