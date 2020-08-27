Image copyright PA Media Image caption Over 72% said they were very or somewhat worried about the effect the virus had on their lives

Levels of concern about Covid-19 appear to be decreasing in Northern Ireland, an official survey suggests.

The survey by statistics agency Nisra is based on 1,785 interviews carried out between 21 April and 23 July 2020.

Overall, just over seven out of 10 people (72%) said they were "very" or "somewhat worried" about the effect of the virus on their lives.

The figure is higher from April to May, than it was in the later part of the survey.

The survey of members of the public found that 77% were worried from 20 April to 31 May. That dropped to 67% between 1 June and 23 July.

There were higher levels of worry among people with a long-standing illness, with more than three-quarters saying they were worried.

Home schooling woes

Almost two-thirds of those who home-schooled their children said they were confident in their ability to do so, but just over a quarter said they weren't.

And most believe their children were continuing to learn (79%), while just over one in ten (12%) disagreed.

Most surveyed believe their children were continuing to learn during coronavirus (79%), while 12% disagreed

Around a third of people (32%) expect their financial position to get worse in the next 12 months, while 13% expect it to improve. Just over half (55%) believe it will stay the same.

Those perceptions change by age group, with almost 40% of those in the 45-64 group expecting their financial position to get a little or a lot worse in the next year.

Perceptions on the effect of coronavirus varied among different age groups

The majority of people aged 65 and over (71%) expect their financial position to remain the same in the next twelve months.

Life satisfaction down

People rated their life satisfaction as statistically significantly lower (7.54) compared to Nisra's figures for 2018-19 (7.89).

Feelings of life satisfaction', what you do in life is "worthwhile" and "happiness" were significantly higher for people aged 65 and over when compared to other age group.

But there were no significant differences observed between people aged 16-44 and 45-64 for these measures.

The vast majority of people said they had avoided contact with older people or vulnerable people in the seven days prior to interview because of coronavirus

Similarly, feelings of anxiety for people aged 65 and over were significantly lower than for those aged 45-64.

The vast majority of people (80%) said they had avoided contact with older people or other vulnerable people in the seven days prior to interview because of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

That figure dropped over time - around nine out of 10 people interviewed between 20 April to 17 May 2020 said that they had avoided contact with older or vulnerable people in the seven days prior to interview because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

That decreased to 72% in the two-week period after 15 June 2020.