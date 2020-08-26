Image copyright PSNI Image caption A reward of up to £5,000 had been offered for information leading to his arrest

A convicted murderer who has been on the run for more than two years has been arrested by gardaí (Irish police).

Thomas McCabe, 56, was released from prison on licence and had been "unlawfully at large" since it was revoked in January 2018 following several breaches.

He had been imprisoned for killing a teenager in London.

In June, a reward of up to £5,000 was offered by the Crimestoppers charity for information leading to his arrest.

In a statement on Wednesday night, the PSNI thanked members of the public who responded to the appeals for information.