Police investigating an incident which left 29 officers injured have released images of more individuals they wish to speak to.

Officers dealt with disorder in Distillery Street, west Belfast, on Saturday 8 August, after a republican bonfire was dismantled.

On Wednesday, police released images of six people and posted them on their website.

Pictures of six other individuals were published earlier this month.

"By releasing these images I am hopeful that either the individuals themselves will contact police directly or the wider community can help us identify them," said Supt Melanie Jones.

"We are also aware of videos circulating relating to the disorder and are continuing to examine their contents.

"We are committed to identifying those involved in this significant disorder and we will be relentless in our pursuit in bringing offenders before the courts."

She added that anyone with information should contact police through the non-emergency number.