Image caption Pupils will have to wear masks indoors as they move between classes, like these Dutch teenagers

Post-primary pupils and teachers will be required to wear face coverings in school corridors and other communal areas.

Education Minister Peter Weir said the measure would come into effect on 31 August when schools return full-time.

It follows a similar move in Scotland where face coverings will also be required on school buses.

Under the updated guidance, the use of masks on public transport in NI is still "strongly recommended".