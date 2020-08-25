Coronavirus: NI pupils to wear face coverings in corridors
- 25 August 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Post-primary pupils and teachers will be required to wear face coverings in school corridors and other communal areas.
Education Minister Peter Weir said the measure would come into effect on 31 August when schools return full-time.
It follows a similar move in Scotland where face coverings will also be required on school buses.
Under the updated guidance, the use of masks on public transport in NI is still "strongly recommended".