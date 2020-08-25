Image copyright Pacemaker

The DUP has called for Sinn Féin to sanction Martina Anderson for a social media post in which she said a compensation scheme for injured Troubles victims would "discriminate, criminalise and exclude".

The assembly member has since deleted the tweet posted on Tuesday evening.

Earlier, Justice Minister Naomi Long said the scheme could cost up to £800m.

Ms Anderson said the money was mainly for "those who fought Britain's dirty war in Ireland".

The Foyle MLA and former MEP also said it would mostly go to "those involved in collusion" and British troops, for instance paratroopers involved in shootings in Ballymurphy in 1971 and on Bloody Sunday in 1972.

Image caption Martina Anderson deleted the tweet on Tuesday evening

Since the post was deleted, Sinn Féin vice-president Michelle O'Neill took to Twitter to say she remained "committed to delivering a Victims Payment scheme".

She said the scheme should be "needs based and open to all who were seriously physically and psychologically injured during the conflict".

Last week, a judge ruled that the NI Executive Office had acted unlawfully in delaying the scheme, which was approved by Westminster in January.

Ms O'Neill, as deputy first minister, had refused to designate a department to administer the funding, expressing concerns that it could potentially discriminate against some republicans with convictions from the Troubles.

On Monday, the justice department was designated to administer the scheme.

'Deeply offensive'

DUP Foyle assembly member Gary Middleton described Ms Anderson's remarks as "a deeply offensive tweet about innocent victims".

"This cannot be allowed to go unchecked," he continued.

"People who have lived most of their lives with shrapnel from an explosion in their body or who are haunted with the smell, taste and noise of a bombing should not be labelled by Martina Anderson."

Mr Middleton added he would raise the comments with the assembly authorities as to whether it breached the MLAs' code of conduct.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood called on the Sinn Féin leadership to apologise, describing the comments as "grossly insulting to victims".

"These comments, coming less than a week after the High Court criticised the Executive Office, and specifically the deputy first minister, for failing to meet their obligations to these victims under the law, are astonishing," he said.

"Time and again, Sinn Féin has proven that it has no interest in putting the needs of victims first."

Doug Beattie, the Ulster Unionist Party justice spokesperson, said the tweet was "deluded nonsense" and demonstrated "an appalling lack of humanity".

"Many of the people who will benefit from this scheme will be the innocent victims of the criminal organisation of which Martina Anderson was a member," he said.

"She either does not understand the system or is attempting to create confusion by deliberately refusing to face facts."