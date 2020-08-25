Image copyright Pacemaker

Five patients in a cancer ward at Craigavon Area Hospital have tested positive for Covid-19.

A member of staff on the Haematology Ward is also affected. Others have been sent home to self-isolate, and the ward has been closed to new admissions.

The families of patients are being contacted by the Southern Health Trust.

It is the second confirmed outbreak at the hospital, which treated the highest number of Covid-19 patients in NI during the height of the pandemic.

The BBC understands two nurses and a junior doctor from the Respiratory Emergency Department have also tested positive, while another 20 colleagues are isolating.

Most of those staff members have been tested, with the majority of results coming back negative.

Infection control experts have been at the hospital site today.

It is understood there is no identifiable link between the two clusters.