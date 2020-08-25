Detectives investigating a suspected hit-and-run collision in County Armagh have released a man on bail pending further inquiries.

Michael Kirk, 40, from County Monaghan, was discovered lying on the Blaney Road, Crossmaglen, just after 05:00 BST on Sunday.

He had suffered head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 35-year-old man arrested on Sunday evening in relation to incident has now been released, police have confirmed.

Police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

They have asked anyone with information or sightings of Mr Kirk on the night of Saturday, 22 August and the early hours of Sunday, 23 August or a blue Audi A6 to contact them.