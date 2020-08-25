Storm Francis brings flooding and disruption to NI

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Storm Francis has caused treacherous conditions across Northern Ireland on Tuesday morning

Heavy downpours and flooding this morning have caused disruption across Northern Ireland.

A yellow weather warning brought in at midnight is due to last until until 06:00 BST on Wednesday bringing ongoing rain and strong winds.

Roads and transport lines have closed across NI.

In Newcastle, residents are being evacuated from the Shimna Road and the Bryansford Road after the Shimna River burst its banks.

Drivers have been asked to take alternative routes to avoid the area.

Image copyright Cllr Harold McKee Image caption Bryansford Road in Newcastle has been heavily flooded

Speaking to BBC News NI, Willie Clarke, a Sinn Féin councillor who is at the scene, said a number of elderly resident were having to be moved from their homes.

"As we are talking, there is an emergency plan being implemented by the council," he said.

"There are a lot of people have already been taken to other people's houses, elderly people, in their 80s or 90s."

He said the priority was trying to get sandbags to people whose homes had not already been flooded.

Mr Clarke said they were preparing for high tide in the area, which was due to arrive at 16:00 BST, and that the situation would likely be made worse by further rainfall.

Jill MacAuley, a UUP councillor for the Banbridge area, said she had been in contact with her colleagues on Newry, Mourne, and Down District Council, and efforts were being made to provide assistance to residents.

She said plans were in place to open the Newcastle Centre for residents.

Met Office warning

The Met Office said further travel disruption is expected and some communities will be cut off by flooding.

Storm Francis was named by the UK Met Office on Monday - it is the seventh named storm of the season and the second storm in a week to affect the UK and Ireland.

There has been between 2.5cm and 5cm of rainfall in places, with a highest highest hourly figure for rain of 11.6mm.

Met Éireann has issued an orange-level warning for the south and west of Ireland along with counties Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Wexford, Cork, Kerry and Waterford.

Disruption across NI

As well as the substantial flooding in Newcastle, there has been has been disrupt across Northern Ireland.

Commuters across have been advised to check travel advice.

In County Tyrone, drivers are advised to avoid Brewery Lane, Donaghmore, after an electric line came down.

The PSNI has said that partner agencies are dealing with the situation, but that drivers should find an alternative route is possible.

The Drum Road in Cookstown, close to the Teebane crossroads, is also impassable due to flooding, with drivers urged to avoid the area.

In County Antrim, there has been disruption to the railway service.

The line between the Mossley West and Antrim stations has closed due to poor weather and flooding.

In Belfast, the Blacks Road Link near Dunmurry Lane has been closed due to a tree blocking the Old Golf Course Road, although this is being dealt with currently.

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Some travel routes have been disrupted by the poor weather conditions

There is also flooding on the Milltown Road opposite the Belvoir Estate, and motorists are being advised to slow down in order to pass.

Situation elsewhere

In the Republic, warnings for both strong winds and heavy rain have been issued by Met Éireann.

The Met Office has also issued warning about combination of heavy rain and strong wind (yellow level) for parts of Scotland along with most of England and Wales.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Storm clouds off the south west of England

There may be rainfall totals of 20-40 mm widely and 60-90 mm locally in some hilly areas during the warning.

River levels are high after recent rainfall events and flooding is possible in some areas.

Strong winds are also forecast for Northern Ireland with wind gusts of 50mph at times, especially over exposed east-facing coasts and hills.