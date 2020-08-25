Image copyright Alan Simpson Photography Image caption A property in the Blackhall area of Edinburgh was searched on Saturday following the arrest of a 62-year-old man who is due in court

Two men are due in court later charged as part of a major investigation into dissident republican group the New IRA.

The pair, a 49-year-old from the Dungannon area and a 62-year-old from Scotland, were both charged on Monday.

The 49-year-old is accused of being a member of a proscribed organisation, directing terrorism and preparatory acts of terrorism.

The 62-year-old, detained at Heathrow Airport on Saturday, is charged with preparatory acts of terrorism.

A property in the Blackhall area of Edinburgh was also searched by officers from Police Scotland after his arrest.

In all, 10 people have now been charged as part of Operation Arbacia, which is targeting the New IRA, considered to be the largest dissident republican group.

They were arrested as part of a major PSNI and MI5 investigation

On Monday, six people appeared in court charged under the Terrorism Act.

All six are accused of belonging to a proscribed organisation and of directing terrorism.

On Saturday, two men, one from Lurgan and the other from Derry, appeared in court.

The New IRA has been behind numerous attempted attacks on police officers and journalist Lyra McKee was shot dead by a New IRA gunman while observing a riot in Derry on 18 April 2019.