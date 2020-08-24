Image caption Weather warnings have been issued as Storm Francis hits Ireland

It's still officially summer and yet we have another storm on the way.

Storm Francis was named by the UK Met Office on Monday - it is the seventh named storm of the season (2019/2020) and the second storm in a week to impact the UK and Ireland.

Ellen was named on 18 August and the impacts were felt on the 19th and 20th - just last week.

Warnings for both strong winds and heavy rain have been issued by Met Éireann and the Met Office.

Met Éireann have issued an orange-level warning for Connacht along with counties Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Wexford, Cork, Kerry and Waterford

The UK Met Office has issued a yellow-level rainfall warning for Northern Ireland.

A combination of heavy rain and strong wind warnings (yellow level) have been issued for parts of Scotland along with most of England and Wales.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Storm clouds off the south west of England

It is expected that the UK Met Office will upgrade the wind warning to amber in some areas later on Monday when confidence is higher on wind strength and the extent of impact.

At this stage, the main hazard for Northern Ireland is expected to be heavy rain from midnight on Monday to 06:00 BST on Wednesday, with accumulative rainfall totals of 20-40 mm widely and 60-90 mm locally in some hilly areas.

River levels are high after recent rainfall events and flooding is possible in some areas.

This could lead to road closures, delays to transport, difficult driving conditions and potential damage to some homes and businesses.

Strong winds are also forecast for Northern Ireland with wind gusts of 50mph at times, especially over exposed east-facing coasts and hills.