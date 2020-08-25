Image copyright PA Media Image caption New guidance has been issued for FE Colleges in NI on how learning should return to campus

Staff and students at NI's six further education (FE) colleges are to maintain 2m (6ft) of social distancing.

The Department for the Economy has issued new guidance on how learning should return on campus.

NI's schools received revised guidance for reopening earlier this month.

The guidance for FE colleges says it recognises that "in some environments used to deliver vocational skills training, it may not be possible to perform tasks while social distancing".

"If staff and learners cannot maintain 2m separation, other mitigations to reduce the risk of spreading Covid-19 must be implemented," it adds.

"These mitigations may include the use of additional PPE, face coverings, perspex screens etc."

The guidance notes that thousands of students study vocational courses at further education colleges such as hair and beauty, hospitality and catering "where social distancing will be more of a challenge".

Those staff and students "may need to use additional PPE and or face coverings regularly".

"Booking systems and restricted waiting rooms should be considered for anyone using training restaurants and hairdressing, barbering and beauty salons," it adds.

"Providers must refer to government guidance on keeping workers and clients safe in close contact services."

Image caption The Department of the Economy says visors are only

For vocational subjects, lecturers and learners will have to reply on separate industry guidance when working with the public.

The Department for the Economy is advising against visors rather than face coverings.

"It should be noted that visors are not effective protection for preventing droplets entering the wearer's nose and mouth," it says.

"Visors are only effective protection for the wearer's eyes."

Colleges have been told to rearrange the layout of learning spaces including classrooms, fitness suites and catering outlets to maintain social distancing where necessary.

Image caption Economy Minister Diane Dodds said it had been her priority to ensure FE colleges were able to welcome back students

Staggered start times and breaks have also been suggested to help manage capacity on site.

There will be one-way systems.

The guidance says it may be beneficial to keep learner groups in one location and have lecturers and tutors move to them.

Every other toilet cubicle, urinal and hand basin will be closed off to facilitate social distancing if they are side by side.

Colleges have been told that the Public Health Agency (PHA) does not recommend monitoring temperatures as it is not considered an effective measure for identifying people with Covid-19.

Where someone tests positive with Covid-19, the PHA will contact individuals as part of their track and trace programme, rather than the college.

Economy Minister Diane Dodds said it had been her priority "to ensure that FE colleges and work-based-learning providers are enabled to welcome as many learners as possible to return to their college or training organisation to our new delivery models, and to have as many as possible back onsite at the earliest opportunity".

Ken Webb, chairperson of the Further Education College Principals' Group, said it recognised "that some may be apprehensive about returning to college but as principals, our absolute priority is the health and wellbeing of all our learners and staff, and we are committed to following all guidance in this regard".