Northern Ireland

M1 closed from Belfast to Lisburn due to ongoing security alert

  • 24 August 2020
PSNI

A section of the M1 motorway from Belfast to Lisburn is closed in both directions due to a security alert.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said the alert is ongoing at the M1's Kennedy Way roundabout.

The motorway is closed from the Broadway intersection to Lisburn.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use alternative routes. There are no further details at this stage.