Parts of an "improvised heavy-duty weapon" were found during planned searches targeting dissident republicans at a park in Lurgan on Sunday, police have said

The "partially constructed" device was seized along with a number of other items in Lord Lurgan Park.

Det Ch Insp Paul Rowland said those involved were "irresponsible".

He said it "demonstrates a complete disregard" for families and young children who use the park.

Detectives from the PSNI's Terrorism Investigation Unit were involved in the search.

Det Ch Insp Rowland appealed for "anyone who has seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area of the park or in the local area" to contact police.