Christine Connor: Woman jailed for police officer murder bid
A north Belfast woman who was found guilty of attempting to murder a police officer has been jailed for 20 years.
Christine Connor, 35, lured the officer and a colleague with hoax phone calls.
The judge said he believed she had shown no remorse and that her dissident republican views made her a risk to the public.
She was convicted of four offences - including attempted murder and possessing explosives with intent to endanger life.
The charges relate to two incidents in north Belfast in May 2013.
Connor appeared by video-link from Hydebank prison to hear the sentencing.
The court previously heard that Connor made bogus 999 calls to police on two separate occasions.
Connor, whose address is subject to a reporting restriction, denied the offences.