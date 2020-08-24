Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Christine Connor was found guilty of attempted murder.

A north Belfast woman who was found guilty of attempting to murder a police officer has been jailed for 20 years.

Christine Connor, 35, lured the officer and a colleague with hoax phone calls.

The judge said he believed she had shown no remorse and that her dissident republican views made her a risk to the public.

She was convicted of four offences - including attempted murder and possessing explosives with intent to endanger life.

The charges relate to two incidents in north Belfast in May 2013.

Connor appeared by video-link from Hydebank prison to hear the sentencing.

The court previously heard that Connor made bogus 999 calls to police on two separate occasions.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Connor was linked to the charges with DNA from clothing.

Connor, whose address is subject to a reporting restriction, denied the offences.