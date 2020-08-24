Image copyright PSNI Image caption Police say the victim's name was Michael Kirk

Detectives investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in Crossmaglen in County Armagh are treating it as a suspected hit-and-run collision.

Michael Kirk, 40, from County Monaghan, was discovered lying on the Blaney Road just after 05:00 BST on Sunday morning.

He had suffered injuries to his head and was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Police say a 35-year-old man is being questioned about the incident.

Det Insp Michael Winters said that the man presented himself to police on Sunday evening and was subsequently arrested on suspicion of a number of offences.

He said he is "keen to trace the last movements of Michael on the night of Saturday, 22 August and the early hours of Sunday, 23 August".

Police are urging anyone with information or sightings of Mr Kirk or a blue Audi A6 on Saturday or Sunday to contact police.