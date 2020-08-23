Image copyright Reuters Image caption 119 new positive Covid-19 tests were reported by the Department for Health on Sunday

There has been a significant rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in Northern Ireland in the past 24 hours with 119 people testing positive, according to the Department of Health.

It is the highest daily rise in cases since early May.

However, the department's weekend figures are not full statistics and can reflect a lag in reporting cases.

According to the latest figures, 6,766 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in NI since the pandemic began.

No deaths have been reported, with the total remaining at 559.

Image copyright Department of Health Image caption Covid-19 cases by council area in NI

The largest increase in cases came in the Mid and East Antrim Council area, where 42 extra cases were reported.

It is the highest daily rise in positive cases there since the pandemic began.

It comes after the closure of a meat processing plant in Cullybackey, County Antrim, where 35 cases were identified among the site's 500 workers.

The latest figures indicate that 10 people are being treated for Covid-19 in hospital here, but none are in intensive care.

There are currently nine active outbreaks in care homes across Northern Ireland, and six more are suspected.