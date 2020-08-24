Image caption The three men and two women were charged with a range of terror offences on Saturday

Six people are due to appear in court later today charged with a range of offences under the Terrorism Act.

They were arrested as part of a major Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) investigation into dissident republican group the New IRA.

In total, 10 people have been arrested as part of Operation Arbacia and eight of them have been charged.

Two men, one from Londonderry and the other from Lurgan, County Armagh, have already appeared in court.

The PSNI has been granted extra time to question two other men.

Five of the people appearing at Laganside Magistrates' Court in Belfast later were charged on Saturday evening, with the sixth charged on Sunday evening.

Range of terror offences

Police said five of the six people face charges including membership of a proscribed organisation, directing terrorism and two separate charges of preparatory acts of terrorism.

These are a 32-year-old man from Londonderry; a 45-year-old woman from Dungannon, County Tyrone; a 49-year-old woman from Lurgan, County Armagh; a 49-year-old man from the Dungannon area; and another man aged 48.

A 43-year-old man from the Dungannon area has also been charged with offences including membership of a proscribed organisation, directing terrorism and conspiracy to possess explosives with intent to endanger life.

Operation Arbacia is targeting the New IRA, which is considered to be the largest dissident republican group and has been behind numerous attempted attacks on police officers.

Journalist Lyra McKee was shot dead by a New IRA gunman while observing a riot in Derry on 18 April 2019.