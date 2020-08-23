Image copyright PSNI Image caption Police want to hear from the driver of a dark coloured car which was reported to have been at the scene

Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in Crossmaglen in County Armagh.

The man, who was aged in his 40s, was discovered lying on the Blaney Road just after 05:00 BST on Sunday morning.

He had suffered injuries to his head and was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

A senior Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) officer said they were working to establish how he sustained his injuries.

Det Insp Michael Winters offered his condolences to the man's family and is appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.

In particular he is urging the driver - or any passengers - of a dark-coloured car that was reported to have been at the scene at around 04:40 to come forward.

"We would also encourage anyone who may have been travelling on this road between midnight and 5am to check their dashcam footage," he said.

The Blaney Road in Crossmaglen remains closed while PSNI officers conduct their enquiries.