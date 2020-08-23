Image copyright Alan Simpson Photography Image caption A property in the Blackhall area of Edinburgh was searched by officers from Police Scotland on Saturday

Detectives have been granted extra time to question three men arrested as part of an operation investigating dissident republicanism.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has been granted a 48-hour extension to speak to a 62-year-old man detained at Heathrow Airport.

On Saturday, they were granted 36-hour extensions to question two other men arrested on 18 August.

They are among 10 people detained as part of Operation Arbacia.

The operation is investigating the New IRA, which is considered to be the largest dissident republican group.

Edinburgh property searched

Of the 10 people arrested, seven have been charged with terrorism offences.

Two appeared in court on Saturday and five others are due to appear in court in Belfast on Monday.

The 62-year-old who was arrested at Heathrow was taken to Belfast for questioning.

A property in the Blackhall area of Edinburgh was also searched by officers from Police Scotland.

The New IRA has been behind numerous attempted attacks on police officers.

Journalist Lyra McKee was shot dead by a New IRA gunman while observing a riot in Derry on 18 April 2019.