Emergency services deal with gas explosion at Armagh house
Emergency services are at the scene of what appears to have been a gas explosion at a house in County Armagh, the PSNI has said.
The incident happened in Ardmore Avenue in Armagh city.
Local residents should keep their windows closed, the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service has advised.
No injuries have been reported at this time. The public should avoid the area as crews deal with the blaze.
Eyewitnesses told local news outlet Armagh I that the incident happened at about 16:35 BST and that the fire appeared to have spread to a second house.