Image caption Police officers were called to the scene earlier on Sunday when a suspicious device was found

A number of petrol bombs have been thrown at officers during disorder in County Armagh, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has said.

Officers are currently at the scene of the disorder in Levin Road, Lurgan.

Supt Wendy Middleton, the district commander for Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, has asked drivers to avoid the area.

On Sunday morning, police were called to the area after a suspicious device was found.

The device, left in Tarry Drive, was examined by Army technical officers and declared an elaborate hoax.

Residents who left their homes have now been allowed to return to them.

'Wise up and stop'

Supt Middleton said: "I understand the disruption this incident caused for local residents who had to leave their homes as our officers worked to make the area safe.

"I want to thank the local community for their understanding and patience."

Alliance councillor Peter Lavery has said those behind the security alert and attacks on the police do not represent the vast majority of the town.

"I condemn those behind these attacks and appeal for them to wise up and stop," he said.

"My thanks go to the police and army technical officers for dealing with this incident, and I appeal to anyone who has information to pass it to the PSNI immediately."