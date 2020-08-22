Image copyright Alan Simpson Photography Image caption A property in the Blackhall area of Edinburgh was searched by officers from Police Scotland

A man arrested at Heathrow Airport has become the 10th person detained as part of a major operation against dissident republicans in Northern Ireland.

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) arrested the man on Saturday as part of an investigation into the New IRA.

The 62-year-old, who lives in Scotland, was brought to Belfast for questioning.

A property in the Blackhall area of Edinburgh was also searched by officers from Police Scotland.

It comes after two men arrested as part of the operation appeared in court charged with terrorism-related offences on Saturday.

Operation Arbacia is targeting the New IRA, which is considered to be the largest dissident republican group and has been behind numerous attempted attacks on police officers.

Journalist Lyra McKee was shot dead by a New IRA gunman while observing a riot in Londonderry on 18 April 2019.