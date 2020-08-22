Image copyright PSNI

Five people have escaped injury after shots were fired through the front window of a house in County Londonderry.

Four adults and a child were inside the house at Thornlea Drive in Coleraine when it happened at about 12:20 BST on Saturday.

A dark-coloured car pulled up, a number of men got out and fired a number of a shots at the property, then drove off.

Several windows were damaged but no one was injured, police said.

A short time later it was reported two cars were on fire, one on Ballindreen Road, opposite the junction of Liswatty Road in Coleraine, and a second vehicle close to the junction of Ballygawley Road and Mullaghinch Road in Aghadowey.

Police said that, at this time, all three incidents are being linked, and they were working to establish a motive for the "reckless attack".

"It is fortunate we are not dealing with serious injuries, or worse today," said Det Sgt Wallace.

Police are appealing for information.