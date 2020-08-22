Two men have appeared in court in Belfast charged with terrorism-related offences.

The men from Londonderry and County Armagh were arrested as part of a major investigation into the New IRA.

A Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) detective told the court that the inquiry has involved MI5.

Shea Reynolds, 26, of Belvedere Manor, Lurgan and Patrick McDaid, 50, from Magowan Park, Londonderry appeared via videolink.

The offences are alleged to have happened from 8 February to 20 July.

Both men are jointly accused of membership of a proscribed organisation, directing terrorism, and involvement in preparatory acts of terrorism in that they allegedly attended meetings in Omagh where terrorism acts were discussed.

Mr Reynolds faces a further charge of conspiracy to possess explosives, namely Semtex, with intent to endanger life.

PSNI Det Ch Insp Griffin told a solicitor for Mr Reynolds: "Yes that's correct," when twice asked if MI5 had been involved in the investigation.

He said Mr Reynolds was "made fully aware" of the security service's involvement and denied that he released "reports to the media about the involvement of MI5".

Due to a clerical error a fifth charge, accusing him of conspiring to possess ammunition with intent to endanger life, was not read out to Mr Reynolds but the judge ordered it to be added administratively.

Det Ch Insp Griffin told the court he believed he could connect Mr McDaid and Mr Reynolds to their respective charges.

He confirmed that he is the senior investigating officer and that Mr Reynolds was arrested, cautioned and charges under terrorist legislation.

Defence solicitors for both men confirmed that were not applying for bail.

The judge remanded the pair into custody and adjourned the case to 18 September, ordering that unless there are counter arguments that the case should stay in the Belfast courts.