Eight police officers test positive for Covid-19

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The Police Federation said 50 officers were self-isolating

Eight police officers have tested positive for Covid-19 in an outbreak in the Antrim and Newtownabbey area.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said both Antrim and Newtownabbey stations were being closed for a "deep clean".

The Police Federation for Northern Ireland (PFNI) said 50 officers were self-isolating.

Assistant Chief Constable Alan Todd said plans are in place for continued service delivery.

"We are also working to identify any other risks arising from this outbreak and will address those with our health care partners," he said.

"We have undertaken, and we will continue to undertake a range of appropriate measures, in line with public health advice and guidance, to address the issue," he said.

Asst Chief Constable Todd said "colleagues from across the district are also self-isolating and will undergo testing for Covid-19 tested".

Mark Lindsay, chair of the PFNI, said a "welfare hub" is in operation to support officers.

"This outbreak in Antrim and Newtownabbey stations once again shows the extent to which officers put themselves at risk protecting society as a whole," he said.

On Saturday, an additional 71 cases of the virus were confirmed in Northern Ireland by the Department for Health.

Of these, the largest rises have been seen in the Mid and East Antrim area, with 19 cases; Belfast, with 14 cases; and the Antrim and and Newtownabbey area, with 10 cases.

Of the 71, 43 are people aged 39 and under, with 13 cases aged 19 and under.

There were 19 cases for people aged between 40 and 59, and nine cases for people aged over 60.

It brings the total number of cases to 6,647.