Man critical after Belfast street fight stabbing

A man in his 50s is in critical condition after being stabbed during a street fight in Belfast.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) received a report of a group fighting in the Orchard Street area at about 00:10 GMT on Saturday.

Officers responding found the injured man on the ground with stab wounds, as well as a woman who had been assaulted.

A 26-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman have been arrested in relation to the incident and remain in custody.

The man was arrested on suspicion of assault on police and possession of a blade, while the woman was arrested on suspicion of disorderly behaviour.

The man injured at the scene was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment to stab wounds to his back, while the woman, aged in her 20s, was taken to hospital for head injuries.

"We know there were large numbers of people in the area last night, around the time this assault was reported to us, and I want to appeal to anyone who was there and who witnessed what occurred, or who may have footage of it," said Insp McCullough.

He appealed to anyone with any information to contact police.