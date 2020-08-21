Two men have been charged under the Terrorism Act as part of an ongoing investigation into the New IRA.

A 50-year-old from Londonderry and a 26-year-old from Lurgan were charged with membership of a proscribed organisation, directing terrorism and preparatory acts of terrorism.

The 26-year-old was also charged with conspiracy to possess explosives and conspiracy to possess ammunition with intent to endanger life.

They will appear in court on Saturday.

PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Barbara Gray said the men had been charged as part of Operation Arbacia, which is "an ongoing investigation into the activities of the New IRA".

Seven men and two women, aged between 26 and 50, were arrested on Tuesday.

Police have until Saturday afternoon to question the seven other people who remain in custody.

The New IRA is considered to be the largest dissident republican group and has been behind numerous attempted attacks on police officers.

There has been a renewed focus on its activities since the death of Lyra McKee, shot in 2019.