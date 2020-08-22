Image copyright Press Association/ David Jones

Pupils taking GCSEs in Northern Ireland are set to sit fewer exams in 2021.

That is according to a senior official at the Council for the Curriculum, Examinations and Assessment (CCEA).

The exams body is also likely to propose changes to GCSE and A-Level courses for 2020/21 because pupils entering years 12 and 14 have missed "face-to-face teaching time".

Exams regulator Ofqual is already planning changes to GCSE courses in England.

CCEA is to publish a consultation on its plans for changes to courses and assessment for the 2020/21 school year "imminently".

Margaret Farragher, director of education at CCEA, told MLAs on Stormont's education committee on Friday that those plans were likely to include fewer GCSE exams.

Image caption Margaret Farragher said they had developed proposals to "reduce the amount physical exams"

"We're very keen to support a reduction in assessment," she said.

"We've listened to feedback we've had from principals and heads of department to as much as is possible develop proposals to reduce the amount of physical exams that students would need to complete, but also ensure that they are having that full coverage that they're studying at GCSE to support their progression."

CCEA chief executive Justin Edwards said getting proposals for the changes to teachers and pupils was "the top priority for me at the moment".

"I recognise the desire of teachers and schools leaders to get it as quickly as possible."

Clear guidance needed

But one senior post-primary teacher told BBC News NI she did know what to teach her pupils in year 14 who return on Monday.

"CCEA have still not released to subject teachers and schools any inkling of what format or topics the exams in May and June 2021 might take," she said.

"I am in the very real situation of having students sit in front of me next week with no clue as to what I should be teaching them.

"What modules will they sit? What format will these examinations take?

"We need clear guidance from CCEA and the Department of Education on what to prepare students for."

Image copyright NI Assembly/pa wire Image caption CCEA Chief Executive Justin Edwards said he understood teachers' desire to see the new proposals

In a statement, a spokesperson for CCEA said they fully recognised the "urgent need for clarity for both teachers and students".

"In curriculum planning for 2020/21, schools will note the need for a flexible approach to school development planning in the coming academic year," they said.

"Schools may wish to prepare a transitional plan for 2020/21, which particularly addresses the specific challenges and whole-school priorities that will be faced in the next academic year because of the Covid-19 outbreak.

"Following the education minister's decision on Monday 17 August 2020 and the revision of the New School Day guidance, CCEA have had to revisit our proposals for 2020-2021, building in more consideration to the challenges faced by young people.

"We plan to issue a short public consultation imminently on these proposals, which will consider the potential impact of the loss of face-to-face teaching time and the consequential need to make allowances relating to this."